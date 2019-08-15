Fisher Asset Management Holds Position in Home Depot (HD); Disciplined Growth Investors Holds Holding in Cognex Com (CGNX)

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 133,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905.08 million, up from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $201.93. About 3.39M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 223,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.80M, up from 815,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 1.29M shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 125,737 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $50.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church& Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 97,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,834 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 2.04M shares. Thompson Rubinstein Or stated it has 70,893 shares or 4.38% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,128 shares. Brown Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 123,853 shares. Lederer & Invest Counsel Ca invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 2.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 1.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 161,503 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Edgemoor Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,434 shares. Howland Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pcj Investment Counsel Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,000 shares. Blair William Co Il owns 515,343 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 0% or 7,202 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 65,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Snyder Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 1.42% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 19,484 shares or 0% of the stock. Artemis Investment Llp accumulated 155,723 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability has 90,843 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 1,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 280 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 150,506 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 215,530 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 19,082 are owned by Boston Private Wealth. Alps Advsrs holds 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 10,065 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 8,332 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $62.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 730,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,052 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).