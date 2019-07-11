Fisher Asset Management Holds Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT); Virtu Financial Boosted Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $532,519 as Stock Price Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 213.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 19,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,111 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 9,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $133.49. About 2.11 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 3,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,155 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $183.08. About 453,478 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 106,286 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $29.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Cons Dis (XLY) by 42,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,772 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart De Mexico S A B D Adr (WMMVY).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Double Downgrade Hurting Caterpillar’s Stock – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Could CAT Stock’s Chart Break Down Soon? – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Plc has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,791 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Axa reported 254,687 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 10,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 2.14 million shares. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability reported 4.75M shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Corp reported 1,888 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,734 shares. Cna Finance Corporation stated it has 9,205 shares. Stearns Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 2,065 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated reported 6,918 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 140,757 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ibm Retirement Fund has 9,967 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 871,886 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,971 shares to 2,630 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 27,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,806 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,379 were accumulated by Dana Investment Advsr. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo stated it has 4,986 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 107 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd stated it has 2.26% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 4,562 were reported by Acropolis Limited. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owns 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 713 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 296 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arvest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 1.48% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 126,683 shares. Snow LP holds 1.12% or 105,136 shares. Voya Invest Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 145,401 shares. America First Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc reported 1,900 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.40 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Com owns 0.08% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4,531 shares. Victory Mngmt has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 26,801 shares.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “General Dynamics Announces Gulfstream G600 Granted FAA Certification – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norway’s wealth fund cleared to reinvest in Rio, Walmart, others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State Department clears $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.