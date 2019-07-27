Fisher Asset Management Holding in Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Has Increased by $357,201; Roundview Capital Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.60 Million; Share Value Declined

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 3,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,817 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 24,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $162.91. About 69,021 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 30.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Ltd Liability Company reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 410,971 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 3.66 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 41,857 were reported by Horrell Management. 53,145 were accumulated by City Hldg. Dupont Cap owns 0.54% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 852,888 shares. The Arkansas-based Lathrop Investment Corporation has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 70,595 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc invested in 67,732 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com holds 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 251,895 shares. One Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 124,280 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 29,068 were accumulated by Argi Invest Service Ltd Liability Co. Everence Cap Management holds 172,900 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Bouchey Limited stated it has 44,126 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bank of America Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 12,821 shares to 18,993 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 34,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

More notable recent Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cavco Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2018. More interesting news about Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Cavco Industries Inc. Stock Downgraded (CVCO) – TheStreet.com” published on May 01, 2013 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cavco Industries Appoints Julia W. Sze to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.