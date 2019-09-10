Fisher Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $14.34 Million; As New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Holding

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 116,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4.87M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600.17 million, up from 4.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.41M shares traded or 39.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 1.10M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/04/2018 – The Daily: Introducing `Caliphate,’ a New York Times Audio Series; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q REV. $413.9M, EST. $408.0M; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 19/04/2018 – CCHR Promotes New York Times Expose on Antidepressant Scandal: Antidepressants are Addictive; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc Adr (NYSE:BCS) by 53,929 shares to 64,712 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V Adr (NYSE:UN) by 3.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,254 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital International Sarl stated it has 27,983 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Arrow Financial owns 1.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 37,390 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 412,284 shares. Accuvest Advsrs reported 10,847 shares. Lincoln accumulated 0.12% or 22,768 shares. 8,454 are owned by Sfmg Limited Liability Co. Natixis Advsr LP owns 381,412 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hartline Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,744 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Minneapolis Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 191,705 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.23M shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Liability Corp reported 2,840 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co holds 827 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.62% or 45,266 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Mgmt Inc has 34,880 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 469,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “DealBook Briefing: Trump Admitted to Exploring Tax Cuts. Hereâ€™s Why. – The New York Times” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Streetâ€™s Radar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $17.57M for 68.57 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.