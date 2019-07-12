Fisher Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Bio Rad Labs (BIO) by $4.05 Million as Valuation Rose; As Kennedy (KW) Share Price Rose, Skylands Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,515 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.05M, down from 258,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $309.25. About 17,601 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 89,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,300 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92,000, down from 93,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 74,536 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Analysts await Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 15.24% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BIO’s profit will be $41.54 million for 55.62 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.76% negative EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fi Enhanced Glbl High Yld Ubs by 752,978 shares to 10.30M shares, valued at $1.76B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siemens A G Adr (SIEGY) by 421,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:NICE).

