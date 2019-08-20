Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Stake By $2.59 Million; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Upped Mgic Investment (MTG) Holding

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) stake by 86.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 40,771 shares as Mgic Investment Corp (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 88,079 shares with $1.16M value, up from 47,308 last quarter. Mgic Investment Corp now has $4.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 2.19M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 152,489 shares as Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ)’s stock declined 5.83%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 2.63M shares with $46.18 million value, down from 2.78 million last quarter. Rlj Lodging Tr now has $2.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 1.21M shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 8,482 shares to 94,848 valued at $16.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 743,137 shares and now owns 42.57M shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 58,796 shares. Pnc Service Grp holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 22,091 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 61,377 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 80,836 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 364,813 shares. Schroder Investment Group has 656,400 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 14,600 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.04% or 8.19 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.28M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.26% or 1.70 million shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 14,500 shares. Anchor Advisors Lc holds 23,401 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 19,907 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging has $22 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 28.88% above currents $16.45 stock price. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of RLJ in report on Wednesday, May 15 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $85,250 were bought by LA FORGIA ROBERT M on Monday, June 3.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Axon Enterprise Inc stake by 10,148 shares to 14,856 valued at $808,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 117,498 shares and now owns 7,468 shares. Werner Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:WERN) was reduced too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity. $61,450 worth of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) was bought by Arrigoni Daniel A. on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC Investment July insurance in force rises 6.5% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Incorporated has 0.04% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 30,988 are held by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 1.19% or 76,600 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd invested in 0.15% or 6.12M shares. The Indiana-based Goelzer Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.46% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 63,900 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 348,074 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 0.06% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 29,975 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 292,818 shares. Ameriprise reported 4.44 million shares. Invesco accumulated 0.03% or 5.62M shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 12,484 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 224,096 shares. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 1.36 million shares. Clark Capital Management Group Inc has 375,356 shares.