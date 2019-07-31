Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $1.12 Million; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $660,300; Valuation Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 51.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,290 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615,000, down from 6,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.03 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 23,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 155,328 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 178,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 14.09 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 12/04/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 17.34 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: After Investor Reports â€“ What Does Rail Freight Look Like For The Remainder Of 2019? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: The Future Of Railway-Hauled Scrap Metals – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 158,616 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $39.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 52,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Highland Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.49% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Natixis holds 0.01% or 8,719 shares in its portfolio. Cap City Tru Fl holds 1,104 shares. Skylands Capital Llc stated it has 2.46% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 2,544 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 256,870 shares. Coldstream Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cohen And Steers has 780,631 shares. Wills Group Inc has 6,583 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability reported 0.69% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pnc Svcs Grp reported 1.22M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 14,100 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 274,892 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc stated it has 4,892 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 74,463 shares to 109,585 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bnp Paribas Adr (BNPQY) by 814,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.20 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 14, 2019.