Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Its Torchmark (TMK) Position; YAMADA DENKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAP (YMDAF) Shorts Down By 69.83%

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased Torchmark Corp (TMK) stake by 10.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 17,164 shares as Torchmark Corp (TMK)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 147,197 shares with $12.06 million value, down from 164,361 last quarter. Torchmark Corp now has $9.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83

YAMADA DENKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) had a decrease of 69.83% in short interest. YMDAF’s SI was 4.72 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 69.83% from 15.66M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 15745 days are for YAMADA DENKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:YMDAF)’s short sellers to cover YMDAF’s short positions. It closed at $4.36 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yamada Denki Co., Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. It operates 16 Yamada Outlet-kan outlet/reuse stores. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the house renovation business; provision of daily life support and Yamada net mall services; development and sale of home appliances under the HERB Relax brand; and renovation of existing stores.

Another recent and important Yamada Denki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Despite Recent Windfall From Commodity Slump, TEPCO Remains Total Junk – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2016.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

