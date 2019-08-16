Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Juniper Networks (JNPR) as Valuation Declined; Citigroup Stake in Pan American Silver (Call) (PAAS) Has Raised by $605,449

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (PAAS) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 46,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 98,273 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 1.15M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 18,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 103,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 122,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.16 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Juniper Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Be Disappointed With Their 25% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper: Challenges Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.13% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc owns 9,911 shares. Missouri-based Services Corp has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Bankshares Of America De accumulated 1.53M shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% or 233,434 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,728 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 855,837 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 64,383 shares. First Manhattan invested in 97 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 107,661 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Amalgamated State Bank has 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 43,297 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 2.50 million shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3,053 shares to 27,817 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VT) by 5,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.79 million for 14.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.