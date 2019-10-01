Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake By $3.59 Million; CubeSmart (CUBE) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CubeSmart has $3800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 5.07% above currents $34.74 stock price. CubeSmart had 6 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) latest ratings:

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein’s 22nd Annual ‘Back to School’ Program Helps Thousands of Students Around the World Return to the Classroom – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein to Participate in the ADA FDI World Dental Congress Presented by the American Dental Association and FDI World Dental Federation – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Convergent Dental Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein, Making the Solea® Dental Laser Available to More US Dental Professionals – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50M for 18.37 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) stake by 15,389 shares to 165,151 valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 100,775 shares and now owns 1.72M shares. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 Etf was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 433,820 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Wsj.com published: “A Wall Street Revolt That Fizzled – The Wall Street Journal” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.69 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 37.39 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.