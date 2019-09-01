Fisher Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Sap Se Adr (SAP) as Market Valuation Declined; Apache (APA) Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $431,800 as Stock Value Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se Adr (SAP) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 229,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 7.16M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826.13M, up from 6.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 593,511 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 17/05/2018 – Symmetry and United VARs Tap into Cloud Hosting Momentum Driven by SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA Migrations; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ESKOM SAYS TO INVESTIGATE THE CONTRACT WITH GERMAN SOFTWARE MAKER SAP TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANY’S PROCEDURES AND POLICIES; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 NON-IFRS OPERATING PROFIT OUTLOOK TO 7.35-7.5 BLN EUROS FROM 7.3-7.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Moogsoft Announces Open Registration for 2018 AlOps Symposium; 15/05/2018 – SAP NS2 Announces Acquisition of Technology Management Associates (TMA); 13/04/2018 – Correct: SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Ries; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Sap’s New Notes; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan; 08/03/2018 – Ameri100 Leverages Client Base for First SAP Cloud Platform Award; 01/05/2018 – Deloitte Receives Four 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 3.04M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 4,942 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). California Public Employees Retirement reported 756,975 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 132,200 shares. Hamel Assoc holds 71,705 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 346,082 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Letko Brosseau holds 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 6,500 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 11,308 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability reported 5.14 million shares stake. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.04% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Hartford Invest Management Company has invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,124 shares to 141,795 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7. $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by Meyer William Mark.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18,996 shares to 229,111 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 3,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,140 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).