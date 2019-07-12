Fisher Asset Management Has Increased Aerovironment (AVAV) Holding By $374,136; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Sentiment Is 0.83

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc acquired 5,502 shares as Aerovironment Inc (AVAV)’s stock declined 13.73%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 141,227 shares with $9.66 million value, up from 135,725 last quarter. Aerovironment Inc now has $1.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 188,591 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has risen 17.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 15/03/2018 – RT @TDANetwork: Value or Trap: Why @SprucePointCap is bearish on $AVAV & $TR. ����; 17/05/2018 – AVAV: AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 EPS 45c-EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT SEES FY EPS 45C TO 65C, EST. 68C; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – AS OF JANUARY 27, 2018, FUNDED BACKLOG WAS $123.5 MLN VS $78.0 MLN AS OF APRIL 30, 2017; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System

Nuance Communications (NUAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.41, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 118 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 142 cut down and sold equity positions in Nuance Communications. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 267.98 million shares, up from 241.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuance Communications in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 100 Increased: 85 New Position: 33.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 454 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 120,810 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 39,889 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg owns 0.02% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 376,424 shares. 1.48M were reported by American Cap Management. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 5,671 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0% or 200 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 46,912 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru holds 279,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Canal Insurance reported 100,000 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). 3,631 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co.

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) stake by 7,374 shares to 370,264 valued at $25.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 10,354 shares and now owns 1.35M shares. First Finl Hldg Co Reg S Gdr was reduced too.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.13 million activity. Shares for $1.54 million were sold by Conver Timothy E on Wednesday, January 23.

More notable recent AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why AeroVironment, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AVAV) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AeroVironment (AVAV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “50% Decline Makes AeroVironment Intriguing Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AeroVironment’s 2020 Outlook Clips Its Wings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AeroVironment had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Sells India SRS Business; Completes Sale of Brazil SRS Business & Updates Q3/FY19 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Names New President of Business Transformation, Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Introduces Lightning Engine AI Tool – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. for 5.71 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.29 million shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 3.50 million shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 2.41% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 568,050 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.68M for 21.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 1.38 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging