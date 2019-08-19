Fisher Asset Management Has Decreased Post Hldgs (POST) Holding; Shorts at CHESSWOOD GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CHWWF) Lowered By 1.73%

CHESSWOOD GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had a decrease of 1.73% in short interest. CHWWF’s SI was 130,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.73% from 133,200 shares previously. It closed at $6.49 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased Post Hldgs Inc (POST) stake by 50.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 87,610 shares as Post Hldgs Inc (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 86,040 shares with $9.41 million value, down from 173,650 last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc now has $7.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 490,341 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,175 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd. 100,606 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 23,297 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 172,574 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1.59 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Moreover, Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5,681 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Goelzer Inv Management holds 0.22% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 20,984 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 168,987 shares. Ellington Management Gp Lc stated it has 0.07% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moneta Group Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,444 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Driehaus has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 11,715 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regions Corp holds 0% or 1,854 shares in its portfolio.

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr Adr (TCEHY) stake by 544,781 shares to 19.89 million valued at $914.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) stake by 9,567 shares and now owns 49,662 shares. Invesco Health Care S&P Us Sel was raised too.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company has market cap of $105.53 million. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â– Canada divisions. It has a 5.07 P/E ratio. The firm offers micro and small-ticket equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the lower 48 states of the United States.