Fisher Asset Management Has Decreased Its Yelp (YELP) Holding by $4.83 Million; Augustine Asset Management Raised Its Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) Position by $524,421

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 141,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.74 million, down from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 741,026 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 47,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 113,292 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,901 shares to 10,839 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Tr Spdr (Gld) (GLD) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,160 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM).

