Fisher Asset Management Has Cut Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake; State Street Has Decreased Haverty Furniture (HVT) Position By $635,691

State Street Corp decreased Haverty Furniture Inc (HVT) stake by 4.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 30,271 shares as Haverty Furniture Inc (HVT)’s stock declined 6.50%. The State Street Corp holds 603,924 shares with $13.21 million value, down from 634,195 last quarter. Haverty Furniture Inc now has $378.39M valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 92,189 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 4.84% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 89,368 shares as Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s stock rose 21.65%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 1.54M shares with $68.99 million value, down from 1.63M last quarter. Meritage Homes Corp now has $2.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 504,892 shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $56.10M for 11.06 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.98% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) stake by 9,567 shares to 49,662 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 Etf stake by 13,985 shares and now owns 189,553 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,607 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 118,344 shares. South Dakota Council has 421,963 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 455,239 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 380,414 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 14 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Trust stated it has 68 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York invested in 0.01% or 7,898 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 616,234 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold HVT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 0.70% more from 17.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Jpmorgan Chase And has 25,805 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 21,958 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 23,170 shares. 29,275 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Axa stated it has 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). 69,735 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 28,467 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Llc has invested 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 1.05 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Cutter Company Brokerage holds 16,100 shares. Invesco has 125,344 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,972 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Analysts await Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 2.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HVT’s profit will be $7.30M for 12.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $53,744 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HOUGH G. THOMAS, worth $53,744 on Friday, May 17.

State Street Corp increased At Home Group Inc stake by 32,097 shares to 859,416 valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) stake by 1.77 million shares and now owns 17.55M shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.