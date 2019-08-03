Fisher Asset Management Has Cut Its Greenhill& Co (GHL) Holding by $2.05 Million; Stock Price Declined; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Valuation Rose While Hs Management Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $5.43 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 622,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76M, down from 695,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 823,808 shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenhill& Co Inc (GHL) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 97,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The hedge fund held 549,668 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 647,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Greenhill& Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.77M market cap company. The stock increased 9.10% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 506,393 shares traded or 90.51% up from the average. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 – Greenhill Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 26/03/2018 – Greenhill’s Bok Seeks to Prove Critics Wrong About M&A Boutique; 19/03/2018 – Neil A. Augustine to Join Greenhill in New York as Vice Chairman and Co-Head of North American Financing Advisory & Restructuri; 27/03/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.50 FROM $10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Alta Management Ltd Company reported 4,160 shares. Amarillo Fincl Bank stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 71,029 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. 17,371 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability. First Financial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 5,901 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 930 are held by Arrow Corp. Legal And General Grp Public Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 64,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.50 million shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc accumulated 38,550 shares. Brinker Capital reported 12,989 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 493,988 shares stake.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $63.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 59,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 90,647 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $81.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $836,895 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GHL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Corporation Va reported 697,563 shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 6,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 164 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Lc has 0.24% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 943,540 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 11,942 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.02% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 125,900 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% stake. Sei has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Aperio Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) or 17,008 shares.

