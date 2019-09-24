Fisher Asset Management Has Cut Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Position By $1.24 Million; Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Sentiment Is 1.9

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) stake by 6.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 10,181 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 144,247 shares with $17.70M value, down from 154,428 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Svcs now has $81.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 28,562 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds

Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 40 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 21 sold and decreased holdings in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 14.11 million shares, up from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Riverview Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 26 New Position: 14.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for 2.25 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 519,311 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 100,209 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.4% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 60,747 shares.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $172.91 million. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 203,586 shares traded or 314.75% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) has declined 4.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB)

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.32M for 10.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.79M for 23.59 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 15,375 shares to 99,636 valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hyster Yale Matls Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) stake by 17,298 shares and now owns 89,634 shares. Fi Enhanced Glbl High Yld Ubs was raised too.