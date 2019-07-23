Fisher Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Hubspot (HUBS) by $4.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $451,215 as Market Value Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 29,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,907 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, up from 53,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.4. About 347,158 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 1,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,277 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, down from 22,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $338.09. About 207,606 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 38,600 shares to 139,600 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 52,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.27 million activity. The insider Huyard Wayne Elliot sold $1.15M. 10,000 shares were sold by Scadina Mark R, worth $2.32 million on Wednesday, February 6. Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Invest Limited Com holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 14,500 shares. 58,146 were reported by American International Group Inc Inc. Victory Management holds 261,022 shares. Sei Invests Company owns 11,122 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Partner Management Lp reported 2,728 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 34,365 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields owns 22,932 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 5,769 were reported by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability. First Manhattan reported 1,654 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 295,801 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt has 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 23,992 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 1,228 shares. 4,207 are owned by Citadel Limited Co. Ls Inv Advisors Llc owns 1,951 shares.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 67.08 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. 1,005 shares were sold by Madeley Hunter, worth $161,343 on Friday, February 1. Kelleher John P. had sold 389 shares worth $62,450.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 184,896 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $62.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,424 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).