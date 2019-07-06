Fisher Asset Management Decreased Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding By $71.51 Million; Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed By $925,026 Its Equinix (EQIX) Position

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) stake by 26.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 277,188 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ)’s stock declined 4.20%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 788,173 shares with $203.43M value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc now has $11.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $278.26. About 286,493 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 2,042 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 64,717 shares with $29.33 million value, down from 66,759 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $518.18. About 138,913 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% or 4,871 shares in its portfolio. Tobam holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 54 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Llc owns 28,231 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. 2,908 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% or 33 shares. Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 27,690 shares. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mufg Americas Corp owns 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 588 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.02% or 364,442 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,594 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 317,922 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com invested in 806 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fdx Incorporated holds 763 shares. First Republic Invest reported 11,038 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833 worth of stock. 2,785 shares valued at $1.06M were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $1.47M were sold by STROHMEYER KARL on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Campbell Michael Earl sold $366,798. Shares for $2.15 million were sold by Meyers Charles J on Tuesday, January 15. 3,551 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) stake by 29,629 shares to 194,693 valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 56,717 shares and now owns 626,273 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 58,204 shares to 119,791 valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cactus Inc stake by 72,131 shares and now owns 206,663 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 30 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, January 11. Barclays Capital maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $255 target. BTIG Research maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 8. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.