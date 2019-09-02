Fisher Asset Management Cut Its Position in Progress Software (PRGS) by $9.06 Million; Essex Financial Services Trimmed Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $2.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 14,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,661 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 205,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The hedge fund held 858,870 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 131,052 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS); 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39M for 16.01 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

