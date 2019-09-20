Fisher Asset Management Cut Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (CPT) Position by $379,808 as Stock Rose; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Stake in Cnh Industrial N V (CNHI) as Stock Price Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (CPT) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 3,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 57,563 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, down from 61,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 668,640 shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial N V (CNHI) by 64.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 35,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 19,716 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203,000, down from 54,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 1.80 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CNH Industrial agricultural brands lead at Agritechnica 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial inaugurates new TechPro2 youth training program in Ethiopia – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial releases its first 3D printed spare parts – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $215.74 million for 16.70 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.51 million for 21.49 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.