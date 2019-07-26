Fisher Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Helmerich& Payne (HP); Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Stake by $351,058 as Share Price Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $215.93. About 893,862 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich& Payne Inc (HP) by 47.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 467,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.43 million, up from 979,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich& Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 654,402 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 44,189 shares. 10,274 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 8,628 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Pnc Finance Services Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,921 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 561,568 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership holds 269,759 shares. Moreover, Intll Investors has 0.22% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 9.32M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 78,588 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Company. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 8,007 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Cadence Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Charles Schwab holds 719,819 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 11,204 shares to 36,814 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 20,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,013 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Mgmt Comm Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 1,965 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Endowment Mgmt Lp holds 1,820 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 0.2% or 9,598 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,836 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors reported 1,000 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.08% or 7,245 shares. 28,566 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Logan Mngmt stated it has 117,352 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 47,491 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc reported 0.34% stake. 2,844 are held by Indiana Tru Investment Mngmt. 34,154 were accumulated by Johnson Investment Counsel. Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.58% or 26,681 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.47 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.