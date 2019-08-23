Fisher Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); As Xencor (XNCR) Market Valuation Rose, Bvf Trimmed Stake by $17.78 Million

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 292,504 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 266,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 6.20M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.83M, up from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 8.92 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molecular Templates Inc by 214,719 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $20.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 235,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 33,773 shares. Primecap Management Ca has 7.50 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Shell Asset owns 4,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,751 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The Luxembourg-based Artal Group Sa has invested 0.63% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Federated Inc Pa reported 424 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 5,400 shares stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.11 million shares. Prudential Financial reported 42,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Limited Co owns 189,783 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 42,798 shares. Birchview Limited Partnership has 12,300 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.27% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Europe Fn Etf (EUFN) by 1.15 million shares to 4.83 million shares, valued at $87.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 151,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).