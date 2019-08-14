Fisher Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Bhp Group Limited Adr (BBL); Vident Investment Advisory Has Boosted Its Holding in Terreno Rlty (TRNO) by $382,746

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 9,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 75,379 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 66,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 126,289 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Limited Adr (BBL) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 261,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.13 million, up from 4.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 1.14M shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 23/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA, HAS SOLD AHTS NOR CHIEF (BUILT 2008, 10.800 BHP); 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 696,902 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 23,895 shares. Adelante Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.02% or 493,554 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 92,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 582,393 were accumulated by State Bank Of New York Mellon. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Principal Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Da Davidson & has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated reported 37,712 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 9,847 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 102,108 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.04% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Federated Pa reported 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 62,454 shares to 113,246 shares, valued at $31.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,122 shares, and cut its stake in Caleres Inc.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 27,374 shares to 720,271 shares, valued at $40.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 10,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,068 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

