Fisher Asset Management Boosted Its Oceaneering Intl (OII) Stake by $7.03 Million; Black Creek Investment Management Has Upped Position in Grifols S A (GRFS) by $901,120 as Valuation Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 468,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The hedge fund held 3.56M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.09M, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 618,986 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 1.82 million shares traded or 26.62% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,055 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $80.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 381,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 428,635 shares to 850,357 shares, valued at $80.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.