Fisher Asset Management Boosted Cnooc LTD Adr (CEO) Holding By $2.09 Million; Shorts at Aviat Networks (AVNW) Lowered By 19.8%

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) had a decrease of 19.8% in short interest. AVNW’s SI was 8,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.8% from 10,100 shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s short sellers to cover AVNW’s short positions. The SI to Aviat Networks Inc’s float is 0.17%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 1,807 shares traded. Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has declined 19.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVNW News: 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Rev $62.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aviat Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVNW); 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 14/05/2018 – AVIAT NETWORKS INC AVNW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $243 MLN TO $250 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 07/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sets Date for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sees 4Q Rev $63M-$70M; 13/03/2018 INTERGLOBE AVIAT (INDIGO) – NEWS CLARIFICATION

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased Cnooc Ltd Adr (CEO) stake by 279.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc acquired 11,271 shares as Cnooc Ltd Adr (CEO)’s stock declined 7.77%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 15,304 shares with $2.84 million value, up from 4,033 last quarter. Cnooc Ltd Adr now has $65.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 119,036 shares traded or 43.80% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 25/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – ENTERED AGREEMENT FOR US$450 MLN 3.750% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2023 US$1 BLN 4.375% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2028 GUARANTEED BY COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Net Profit Below Market Expectation of CNY30.93 Billion; 08/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March; 18/04/2018 – 18 bidders take part in CNOOC’s LNG auction on Shanghai Gas Exchange – CNOOC official; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY CNOOC FINANCE (2015) U.S.A. LLC, AN INDIRECT UNIT OF CO FORMED IN DELAWARE, U.S.A., AND WILL BE GUARANTEED BY CO; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Signs Two Production Sharing Contracts With Husky Oil for Blocks in South China Sea; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC 2017 CAPEX ON ACCRUAL BASIS 49.7B YUAN; 02/05/2018 – CNOOC, Unit Notes Due 2023 and 2028 Respectively; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORATION SIGNED TWO PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC 2017 net profit surges as oil prices stage recovery

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.14 million. The Company’s products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network.