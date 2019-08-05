Fisher Asset Management Boosted By $450,496 Its Oil Sts Intl (OIS) Holding; Wesco International Has 1.45 Sentiment

Wesco International Inc (WCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 113 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 78 trimmed and sold holdings in Wesco International Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 42.72 million shares, up from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wesco International Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 54 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) stake by 61.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc acquired 28,156 shares as Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS)’s stock declined 19.53%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 73,657 shares with $1.25M value, up from 45,501 last quarter. Oil Sts Intl Inc now has $856.79M valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 413,832 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WESCO International Inc (WCC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “WESCO International Becomes the Latest Industrial Company to Disappoint Investors – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.51 million shares traded or 159.14% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 12.39% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. for 3.99 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 52,500 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2% invested in the company for 102,723 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 1.88% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 20,235 shares.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased Spdr Ser Tr Nuvn Bloomberg Mu stake by 95,362 shares to 4.54 million valued at $223.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) stake by 4,862 shares and now owns 359,767 shares. Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Oil States International, Inc.’s (NYSE:OIS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States Adds Hallie A. Vanderhider to its Board – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil States International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.