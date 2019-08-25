Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake by $556.16 Million as Stock Rose; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increased Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 billion, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 331.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 316,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 412,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 95,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 441,401 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 36,125 shares to 98,939 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 55,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,067 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) by 18,275 shares to 69,327 shares, valued at $5.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) by 7,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53 million for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

