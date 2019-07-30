Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Holder Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Lifted Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Holding by $1.77 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 billion, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 41.15 million shares traded or 822.46% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FDC,FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,310 shares to 18,360 shares, valued at $5.70B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder System (NYSE:R).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp owns 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 179,428 shares. 103 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Raymond James And has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 275,749 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 8,337 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 19,000 shares. Oarsman Cap accumulated 1.58% or 37,757 shares. 15,680 were reported by Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 9,708 shares or 0.34% of the stock. American Research And accumulated 117,350 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Whittier owns 9,554 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fairfield Bush holds 0.07% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt reported 74,152 shares. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3.85 million shares. Moreover, Clean Yield has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50M for 30.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management holds 0.45% or 13,417 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.69% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commercial Bank reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 12,805 shares. Iron Limited Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bath Savings Tru has 1.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alesco Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Provident Inv Mngmt holds 216,910 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 214,965 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Venator Cap Mngmt reported 50,201 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Tru owns 113,824 shares. Lesa Sroufe accumulated 2,306 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited accumulated 215,183 shares.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,550 shares to 54,747 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.