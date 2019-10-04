Fiserv (Put) (FISV) Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose; Tekne Capital Management Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 10.19M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (Put) (FISV) by 95.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 38,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.05. About 2.65M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Invs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 51,525 shares. New York-based Eagle Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.8% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc owns 2,400 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 16,600 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0% stake. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.10 million shares stake. Suvretta Cap Mgmt Llc reported 312,480 shares stake. The California-based Whittier Co has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 73,782 are held by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company. Bokf Na accumulated 119,198 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stifel holds 0.04% or 178,102 shares in its portfolio. 8,748 were reported by Orrstown Svcs. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 5,008 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 1% or 448,072 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $91.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:UNH) by 34,400 shares to 114,000 shares, valued at $27.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 141,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

