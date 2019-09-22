Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s Financial Results Comparing With TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Both Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 93 11.84 N/A 2.47 42.68 TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.25 N/A 2.79 26.41

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fiserv Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. TriNet Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Fiserv Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Fiserv Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of TriNet Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.8 beta indicates that Fiserv Inc. is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, TriNet Group Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fiserv Inc. Its rival TriNet Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. TriNet Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fiserv Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 TriNet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fiserv Inc.’s upside potential is 11.69% at a $116.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.12% of Fiserv Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Fiserv Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year Fiserv Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Fiserv Inc. beats TriNet Group Inc.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.