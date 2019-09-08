Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 92 12.15 N/A 2.47 42.68 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.27 N/A 1.12 32.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fiserv Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fiserv Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fiserv Inc. is presently more expensive than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Fiserv Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fiserv Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50

Fiserv Inc. has a 5.22% upside potential and an average price target of $114.29. On the other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s potential downside is -5.99% and its average price target is $36.75. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fiserv Inc. seems more appealing than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.12% of Fiserv Inc. shares and 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares. About 0.3% of Fiserv Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% are Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year Fiserv Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Fiserv Inc. beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.