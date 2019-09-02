Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s Financial Results Comparing With R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 91 12.06 N/A 2.47 42.68 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Fiserv Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fiserv Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Fiserv Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fiserv Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fiserv Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Fiserv Inc. is $109.8, with potential upside of 2.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.12% of Fiserv Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Fiserv Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year Fiserv Inc. has 43.46% stronger performance while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.