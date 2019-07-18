Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s Financial Results Comparing With HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 86 6.28 N/A 2.47 34.77 HMS Holdings Corp. 31 4.82 N/A 0.78 40.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fiserv Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. HMS Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fiserv Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fiserv Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than HMS Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fiserv Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 38.8% 9% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv Inc. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1.54 beta which is 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fiserv Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. HMS Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fiserv Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Fiserv Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.20% and an $99 average target price. On the other hand, HMS Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 13.53% and its average target price is $38. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, HMS Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Fiserv Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of Fiserv Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.6% of HMS Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Fiserv Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are HMS Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 0.53% -0.79% 1.75% 7.02% 18.57% 16.85% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55%

For the past year Fiserv Inc. has stronger performance than HMS Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Fiserv Inc. beats HMS Holdings Corp.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.