Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Reaches $94.26 High on Jul, 5; Papp L Roy & Associates Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding By $2.11 Million

The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $100.86 target or 7.00% above today’s $94.26 share price. This indicates more upside for the $36.74B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $100.86 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.57 billion more. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 1.13 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv

Papp L Roy & Associates increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 9.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired 11,160 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 128,034 shares with $24.32M value, up from 116,874 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.51. About 13.75M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 18/04/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Registers Several New Unreleased iPhone Models in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.74 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 38.89 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 29.09 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by William Blair. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 24 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 29. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Wolfe Research. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Hold” rating by Edward Jones on Friday, January 18. Wells Fargo initiated it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Friday, January 18 to “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Fiserv, Inc. shares while 301 reduced holdings.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity. Shares for $3.56 million were sold by YABUKI JEFFERY W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings.

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) stake by 5,920 shares to 33,158 valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 4,848 shares and now owns 117,543 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of stock.