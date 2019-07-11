Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Reaches $93.76 52-Week High; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 405,910 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 35.08M shares with $1.01B value, down from 35.48M last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $34.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 415,687 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) hit a new 52-week high and has $97.51 target or 4.00% above today’s $93.76 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $36.55 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $97.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.46B more. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 285,468 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiserv Integrates Retirement Income and Insurance Planning Tools to Enable Holistic and Personalized Goals-Based Advice – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VO, WP, FISV, XLNX – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv has $110 highest and $7100 lowest target. $93’s average target is -0.81% below currents $93.76 stock price. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 28. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 29. The rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 22. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Hold” rating by Edward Jones on Friday, January 18.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.56M was sold by YABUKI JEFFERY W.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.55 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 38.68 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.94 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gold Prices Slip Below $1,400 Ahead of Speeches by Fed Officials – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 19.