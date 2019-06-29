Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) EPS Estimated At $0.81; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Raised Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position

Analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report $0.81 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. FISV’s profit would be $317.88M giving it 28.14 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Fiserv, Inc.’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.16. About 2.67 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 62.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 8,238 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 21,369 shares with $3.02M value, up from 13,131 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $122.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 6.15 million shares traded or 78.88% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Fiserv, Inc. shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 409,755 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 0.07% or 80,565 shares. 4,746 are owned by Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stephens Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 60,207 shares. Ameritas Inc holds 0.06% or 14,365 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has 23,476 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 20,950 shares. Btc Cap accumulated 57,797 shares. Peddock Capital Lc reported 1.32% stake. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Company reported 146,010 shares. Sageworth invested in 10 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc owns 56,330 shares. 5,127 were reported by First Bank Of Hutchinson. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Lc has 22,500 shares.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 37.61 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold” on Friday, January 18. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 17 by Wolfe Research. Raymond James initiated it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Friday, June 21 report. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of FISV in report on Friday, January 18 to “Outperform” rating.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity. $3.56M worth of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares were sold by YABUKI JEFFERY W.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability New York invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Minneapolis Port Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 177,366 shares. The California-based Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Liability holds 8,775 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Lc owns 2,581 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 3,309 shares stake. Stephens Ar reported 0.18% stake. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,828 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 6,489 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co reported 5,810 shares. Asset Management Gru holds 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,550 shares. Greatmark Inv Partners Inc reported 1,481 shares. Liberty Capital Management reported 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd reported 5,174 shares stake.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 586,183 shares to 274,307 valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 11,172 shares and now owns 12,772 shares. Ishares Tr (USMV) was reduced too.