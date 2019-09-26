Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) At $103.94 Forms Top; American Mortgage Acceptance Co (AMC) Sentiment Is 1.03

American Mortgage Acceptance Co (AMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 77 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 75 sold and reduced their holdings in American Mortgage Acceptance Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 45.91 million shares, down from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Mortgage Acceptance Co in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 40 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 27.94 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 11.84% above currents $103.94 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of FISV in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5. Raymond James initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Fiserv, Inc. shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall & Sullivan Wa invested in 3.49% or 54,248 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 2,246 shares stake. 178 are owned by Brandywine Global Llc. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 1,563 shares. Westwood Management Corp Il has invested 3.52% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 43,464 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Albert D Mason accumulated 1.43% or 20,853 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com reported 305,335 shares stake. Addenda Capital has 25,336 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 494,742 shares. Toscafund Asset Mgmt Llp holds 23.2% or 186,284 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,214 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 2,789 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 17.93% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 213,334 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 1.11% invested in the company for 258,000 shares. The Texas-based Nokomis Capital L.L.C. has invested 1.09% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 704,878 shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 59.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -276.47% negative EPS growth.

