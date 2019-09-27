Fiserv Inc. (FISV) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 106 2.24 327.68M 2.47 42.68 Spherix Incorporated 2 0.00 2.33M -0.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fiserv Inc. and Spherix Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 310,508,860.04% 46.6% 10.8% Spherix Incorporated 107,417,823.06% 21.7% 19.4%

Risk & Volatility

Fiserv Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spherix Incorporated’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fiserv Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spherix Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Spherix Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fiserv Inc. and Spherix Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Fiserv Inc. has a consensus target price of $116.25, and a 10.64% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fiserv Inc. and Spherix Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 91.12% and 3.3% respectively. About 0.3% of Fiserv Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Spherix Incorporated has 1.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year Fiserv Inc. had bullish trend while Spherix Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats Spherix Incorporated on 10 of the 12 factors.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.