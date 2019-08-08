Fiserv Inc. (FISV) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Comparing side by side

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 88 11.93 N/A 2.47 42.68 CBIZ Inc. 20 1.38 N/A 1.13 20.74

Table 1 demonstrates Fiserv Inc. and CBIZ Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CBIZ Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fiserv Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Fiserv Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CBIZ Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Fiserv Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CBIZ Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. CBIZ Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fiserv Inc. and CBIZ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fiserv Inc.’s average price target is $109.8, while its potential upside is 4.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fiserv Inc. and CBIZ Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.12% and 90.3% respectively. 0.3% are Fiserv Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63%

For the past year Fiserv Inc. was more bullish than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats CBIZ Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.