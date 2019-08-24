Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose While Golub Group Cut by $1.42 Million Its Position; Zendesk (Put) (ZEN) Market Valuation Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $1.02 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (ZEN) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.50M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 354,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.31M, down from 370,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares to 423,294 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 126,613 shares to 308,396 shares, valued at $34.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).