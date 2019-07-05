Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose While Whitnell & Co Has Lowered by $469,832 Its Holding; Maplelane Capital Position in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) Has Lowered by $380,000 as Valuation Declined

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 640,350 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S TIANQI LITHIUM 002466.SZ NEARING DEAL TO BUY 24-PCT STAKE IN CHILE’S SQM SQMa.SN FOR ABOUT $4.3 BLN; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – SQM SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGE TO VOTING RIGHTS BYLAWS; 09/05/2018 – Private firm takes on Codelco for control of Chile lithium deposit

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Does China’s Latest Lithium Grab Make Lithium Americas Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2018, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Lithium Supply & Markets 2019: Notes from the Floor – Investing News Network” published on June 12, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Will Lithium Hydroxide Really Overtake Lithium Carbonate? – Investing News Network” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sociedad Quimica Y Minera: Latest Results Show Company’s Focus Switching To Lithium – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle vs. SQM vs. Livent: Which Had the Best Lithium Results in Q4? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 24, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 505,000 shares to 720,000 shares, valued at $256.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 278,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.21M for 19.82 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can the Momentum of Square Stock Continue? – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 29.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 5,848 shares to 153,406 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 89,906 shares stake. Bessemer has 1.77M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Advisor Partners Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 6,980 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Washington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 164 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 3,608 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp accumulated 430,272 shares. Stevens Management LP reported 0.24% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.05% or 2,579 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Investments has 0.58% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.07% or 80,565 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.45% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.33 million shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 1.10 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.