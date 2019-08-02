Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose While Marshall & Sullivan Has Cut Holding; Holder Ashmore Wealth Management Has Increased Ao Smith (AOS) Holding

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 728,532 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $104. About 2.41 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. The insider JONES PAUL W sold $980,000. $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by Goodwin Wallace E on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 614,021 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc reported 12,062 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 5,132 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 12,633 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 38,855 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 7,452 shares. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 257,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.01% or 140,867 shares. Pnc Ser reported 45,945 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 274,397 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amer Intll Group Inc has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Atria Limited Com stated it has 8,093 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Advsr has invested 0.83% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 127,550 shares.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,937 shares to 27,333 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 30.23 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Serv Company Ma holds 0.94% or 25.38 million shares in its portfolio. Jlb Associates reported 2,765 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Com stated it has 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Troy Asset Mngmt reported 151,824 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Alpha Windward Limited Com stated it has 2,994 shares. 218,201 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.14M shares. Janney Mngmt Llc holds 2,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Run Capital Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 61,000 shares. Chase Inv Counsel holds 2.09% or 45,934 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,840 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0.06% stake. First Interstate Savings Bank, Montana-based fund reported 2,579 shares.