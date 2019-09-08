Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose While Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wealth Architects Lowered Stake

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61 million, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Limited Partnership owns 254,611 shares. Signature Est & Invest Advsrs invested in 45,491 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 4.60 million shares. Nwq Mgmt Co Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mai Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 283,109 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,510 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartline owns 111,044 shares. Sterling Invest Mgmt holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,492 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton has 18,708 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Ci Invests invested in 1.82% or 2.75M shares. Vantage Prtn Limited Co accumulated 831,687 shares or 9.13% of the stock. 24,731 are owned by Matarin Capital Management Ltd Company. Merian (Uk) Ltd invested in 1.35 million shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 4.61% or 350,625 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares to 709,553 shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares to 214,300 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,599 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 2,096 shares. Shelton Management invested in 3,392 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc has 25,006 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 31.60M shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) has invested 2.89% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Btc Incorporated has 0.81% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 57,797 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,440 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.36% or 21,840 shares. 91,919 are held by Punch & Assocs Mngmt Incorporated. Amica Retiree Trust has 0.15% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1,950 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 9,116 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.6% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toth Advisory has invested 2.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $621.87M for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.