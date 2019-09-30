Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose While Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Position; Eii Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Com (AVB) by $383,061 as Stock Value Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 13,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 450,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.08M, down from 464,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (AVB) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 21,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 23,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $214.27. About 689,629 shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 17,287 shares to 92,145 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.19 million for 22.79 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 52,887 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $174.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 72,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.