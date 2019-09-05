Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose While Veritas Investment Management Llp Lowered Its Position; Wex (WEX) Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $8.80 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83 million, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 1.65 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 46,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 143,327 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, down from 189,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $202.61. About 164,066 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.13 million for 21.46 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 511,538 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $68.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd holds 193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 3,773 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4,813 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2,717 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested 0.2% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Crescent Park Mgmt Lp invested in 4,207 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 43,520 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 483,736 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.25% or 23,476 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 78,526 shares. Btim invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 100 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 28.57 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

