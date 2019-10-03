Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered by $820,365 Its Position; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding Maintained by Jcsd Capital Llc

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 52,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78M, down from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.05. About 2.28M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 70,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, up from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 735,385 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $618.69M for 27.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co holds 89,256 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,368 shares. Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 50,971 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 348,516 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 32,116 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 216,055 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carroll Finance Associate holds 757 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co reported 34,841 shares. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Services invested 0.85% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). National Bank invested in 0.06% or 53,911 shares. Synovus Finance Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 76,925 shares. 9,051 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Moreover, Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,298 shares to 14,871 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj holds 605,516 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Broadview Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.64% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Victory Capital Management accumulated 1.41 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. 21,833 are owned by Aurora Invest Counsel. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership holds 22,070 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation owns 28 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 520,484 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 6,922 shares. Westwood Grp holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.70M shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,677 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 6,712 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested in 0% or 120,704 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.