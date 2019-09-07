Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose While Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Stake; Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holder Axiom International Investors Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.73 Million as Valuation Rose

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 37,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 17,345 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 54,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 296,712 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61M, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares to 128,810 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 160,496 are owned by Royal London Asset. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0.04% or 270,639 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has invested 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Vestor Cap Llc reported 68,715 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank And has 0.42% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 15,391 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 36,220 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc has 0.15% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 302,835 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.45M shares. Whitnell & reported 3.05% stake. Puzo Michael J invested in 3.3% or 95,932 shares. World Asset Management Inc owns 28,269 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson has 3.14 million shares for 21.66% of their portfolio. Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The New York-based Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 4.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 27,145 shares to 675,780 shares, valued at $62.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Sys Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

