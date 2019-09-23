Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose While Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Its Position by $3.20 Million; As Coca (KO) Stock Rose, Roanoke Asset Management Has Raised by $693,850 Its Stake

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 311,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.40M, down from 346,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $104.43. About 863,433 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 2.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 28.07 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.