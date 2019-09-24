Fiserv (FISV) Stake Has Upped by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc; Monetta Financial Services Upped Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $364,000

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $377.43. About 1.12M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.01. About 1.63 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Investors holds 80,035 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Viking LP holds 4.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2.78M shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Com holds 9,375 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cohen Cap Management stated it has 1,080 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 11,057 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.28% or 34,501 shares in its portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Willingdon Wealth Management invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 43 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% or 224,025 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 111,093 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 145,458 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Incorporated Lc reported 76,864 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp reported 1.68 million shares. Copeland Cap Limited Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).